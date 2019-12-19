Tigers log eight falls in dual win over Joplin

A dominant early season showing by the Carthage wrestling team continued on Thursday night as it rolled to an 81-0 dual victory over Joplin at Joplin High School.
The Tigers picked up eight falls and one decision in nine matches wrestled. The Eagles were empty at five weight classes and surrendered 30 points in forfeits.
“For the most part, our kids came out and did what they were supposed to do,” Carthage head coach Kenny Brown said. “They wrestled well and wrestled hard, but everybody definitely has some things to work on, which is always the case at this time of the year.”
Among the Carthage grapplers who picked up falls was returning state champion Kale Schrader, a senior who went 54-0 a season ago. In his first match back from a knee injury sustained in Carthage’s Class 5 state championship football game, Schrader registered five quick takedowns before pinning Joplin’s Gunner Price at the midway point of the first period in the 220-pound bout.
Other victors by fall were Kip Castor (106), Carlos Reyes (113), Tanner Russow (120), Selvin Estrada (126), Dagan Sappington (132), Kelten Campbell (160) and Brandon Crow (182).
Freshman Gabe Lambeth, filling in for usual starter Anderson Ixcol at 145, used a pair of takedowns, one three-point nearfall and one escape to secure an 8-2 decision over Joplin’s Jack Stanley.
“Gabe stepped in for one of our guys who’s on vacation, and he came out and got the win,” Brown said. “So hats off to him for that. But just like everyone else, he has some things to clean up. The same goes for Kale Schrader.”
The Tigers now sport a 9-0 dual record with one tournament title from last weekend’s Farmington Duals.
“We just want to keep getting better and keep having fun,” Brown said. “Obviously winning is fun, but it needs to be fun regardless. And I think we’re going to make some noise down the road. We have a really strong dual team, and it’s just a matter of whether or not some of our better kids can make that next step when state arrives. We need those guys on the podium.”
Eight of the nine varsity Joplin wrestlers on Thursday night were either freshmen or sophomores.
“The thing about our team is we have to take baby steps,” Joplin head coach Jeremy Finley said. “We’re so dang young, but we’re setting goals. … We have a lot of young kids who have only wrestled for a year or two, and that was a good Carthage team. But we’re good teammates who stand by each other and root each other on no matter what the score is. So I’m very proud of that, and I’m confident we’ll get to where we want to be.”
