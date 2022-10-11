SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Carthage softball team's season came to an end on Tuesday night.
The sixth-seeded Tigers suffered an 11-1 setback to third-seeded Kickapoo in the Class 5 District 5 quarterfinals at Central Ballpark.
Kickapoo plays second-seeded Nixa, a 2-1 winner over Republic, at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the district semifinals.
The Chiefs scored in all five innings against the Tigers. Kickapoo generated 16 hits in the contest.
Taryn Hagardt went 3 for 4 with four driven in, while Callie Muldoon added three hits with two RBI. Karlie Facklan and Katie Vaughan drove in two runs and had one hit apiece.
Allison Scott limited Carthage's to three hits in the win. She struck out five batters and walked no one.
Jenna Calhoon accounted for the Tigers' lone run, a RBI single in the top of the first. Ashlynn Jackson suffered the loss after allowing five runs on seven hits in 1 1/3 innings of work.
Carthage finished the season 19-16 overall. The Tigers graduate only three seniors.
