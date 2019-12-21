HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — The Carthage wrestling team crowned two individual champions and nine top-four finishers en route to a team championship on Saturday at the Harrisonville Christmas Tournament.
The Tigers claimed the team title with 943 points and were followed by runner-up Willard (821), third-place Marlow (820), fourth-place Seneca (726) and fifth-place Carl Junction (663). Webb City (366.5) finished 18th.
Freshman 170-pounder Luke Gall and senior 220-pounder Kale Schrader both went 7-0 in their respective brackets to win individual titles for Carthage.
Gall defeated Grain Valley’s Drake Tipton by a 5-2 decision in his championship bout. He’s now 16-0 in his first prep season.
“(Gall) wrestled well and controlled a tough kid in the finals,” Carthage coach Kenny Brown said. “Luke has a lot of tools, and it will be exciting to see how much he improves this year.”
Schrader improved his season record to 9-0 with a 10-2 major decision over Seneca’s Skyleer Commons in the finals. The returning state champion also extended his winning streak to 63 consecutive matches.
Claiming third-place medals for the Tigers were Carlos Reyes (113-pound weight class), Tanner Russow (120) and Kelten Campbell (160). Kip Castor (106), Dagan Sappington (132), Kanen Vogt (195) and Brener Ocana (285) each took fourth.
SENECA FRESHMAN TAKES GOLD
The Indians, registering five top-four finishes on the day, were led by freshman Brady Roark, who went 6-0 with five pins to claim first at 106.
Roark dominated his way to the finals with four straight falls and then a 10-2 major decision over Republic’s Wyatt Goerge in the semifinals. He went on to clinch the individual title with a second-period fall over Mexico’s Keith Ransom in the championship match.
The Seneca freshman improved to 17-0 on the season.
Other notable showing for Seneca included a runner-up finish by Skyleer Commons (220), third-place finishes by Zane Cotten (170) and Kendon Pollard (126), and a fourth-place finish by Dane Napier (152).
THREE BULLDOGS WIN TITLES
Carl Junction had a trio of individual champions in Cole Stewart (152), Jackson White (182) and Micah Lieberman (285).
Stewart went 6-0 on the day with three pins and earned a 1-0 decision over Helias Catholic’s Nikolai Careaga in the finals. White, 8-0 in the event, logged seven straight falls before he downed St. Charles’ Trevyon Ward in the championship, while Lieberman logged a 7-0 day with six falls and a 3-2 championship win over Camdenton’s Dakota Davis.
Jesse Cassatt (195) opened the day with six straight wins before he fell 11-4 to Willard’s Jed Brandon in the finals.
TWO CARDS MAKE FINALS
Webb City lightweights Kyler Carter (120) and Josh Copher (126) paced the Cardinals with runner-up finishes in their respective brackets.
Carter won his first six matches, three by fall, before he surrendered a 3-0 decision to Helias’ Jack Late in the championship. Copher also claimed six wins before he was edged 11-7 in the finals by Grain Valley’s Trenton Starr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.