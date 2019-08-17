Missouri Southern has hired Aaron Tilsen as its new head women’s soccer coach, the school announced Friday night.
Tilsen was previously at Minnesota State-Mankato, where he coached the goalkeepers.
"We are excited to welcome Aaron to the Missouri Southern family," Missouri Southern Athletics Director Jared Bruggeman said in a press release. "I would like to thank the search committee who helped find us the best candidate. His proven history and track record of working with top-notch programs will help him in putting this program where we want it both at the conference and national level."
Minnesota State-Mankato went 19-3-1 last season, including a 13-1-1 mark in conference. MSU was nationally ranked for 11 weeks.
A native of St. Paul, Minnesota, Tilsen has spent more than 20 years coaching club soccer in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. He previously served as Director of Coaching for the Twin Cities Fire Soccer Club and brings years of experience developing players.
Tilsen also has over 15 years of high school coaching experience.
"I want to thank Jared Bruggeman, Cori Reid and Karesa Burr, as well as the entire search committee for believing in me and selecting me to be the head coach at Missouri Southern," Tilsen said in a release. "I am blessed to have this tremendous opportunity and believe the school, athletics program and players are all headed in a positive direction. I also want to thank coaches Brian Bahl and Ben Jones at Minnesota State for my three years working with the Mavericks. The experience I gained coaching for a top team in the region and nationally will help me each day to create a positive team culture and a competitive team on the field. I hope that I can make a positive impact on the team and program every day at MSSU and can't wait to get into the season."
Tilsen and his wife Lisa have a son, Aidan.
