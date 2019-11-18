PITTSBURG, Kan. — After 10 seasons as the head coach for Pittsburg State football, Tim Beck announced his resignation from the position in a press release by the university on Monday.
Beck was hired in 2009 to take over the Gorillas’ program as the 14th head coach in school history. He accumulated an 82-35 career record.
Pittsburg State won the 2011 NCAA Division II National Championship with a 35-21 victory over Wayne State University — the school's fourth national title overall — wrapping up a 13-1 record that season, which earned Beck national coach of the year honors from Liberty Mutual, the Don Hansen Football Committee and FieldTurf.
"On behalf of everyone at Pittsburg State University, I want to thank Coach Beck for his tremendous service to his alma mater," Pittsburg State athletic director Jim Johnson said in a press release. "We are grateful for everything Tim has done to help further the tradition and legacy of Pitt State football. We wish he and his family nothing but the best moving forward."
Beck, a 1988 graduate of Pittsburg State, and the Gorillas totaled two MIAA Championships and NCAA Division II playoff appearances in 2011 and 2014, and finished with an 8-1 overall postseason record during his tenure as head coach.
Beck, who is coming off a 6-5 record in a 2019 season that saw a five-game losing streak, ended his final season with a 65-6 win over Missouri Southern on Saturday at Carnie Smith Stadium.
Beck spent 33 years as a coach in the Pittsburg State program (1987-2019), including 16 seasons as the offensive coordinator (1994-2009). With Beck on staff, Pittsburg State posted a 314-85-2 record, won two national championships and 14 conference championships, as well as making 20 national playoff appearances.
In his 16 seasons as offensive coordinator for Pittsburg State, the Gorillas ranked among the finest units in NCAA Division II consistently.
In 2004, Beck's offensive unit established itself as the most prolific squad in the history of NCAA football. Pittsburg State broke a 118-year-old scoring record, scoring 837 points (55.8 ppg). His offensive unit set the NCAA all division records for rushing yards (5,320) and total offensive yards (8,976).
Beck was voted as the inaugural NCAA Division II Coordinator of the Year in 2008 by FootballScoop.com.
Beck also served two years as Pittsburg State's defensive coordinator in 1992-93. He became a full-time assistant on the Gorilla coaching staff in 1989, after serving first as a student assistant in 1987 and then as a graduate assistant in 1988.
Johnson indicated the university will launch a national search to fill Beck's position.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.