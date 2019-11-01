COLUMBUS, Kan. — A dominant third quarter helped lift Columbus to a 33-20 win over Anderson County in the first round of the KSHSAA Class 3A playoffs on Thursday night.
The Titans (8-1), who picked up their first win in the playoffs since 2015, punched their ticket to the second round on Nov. 8 to take on the winner of tonight’s matchup between Prairie View (8-0) and Caney Valley (5-3).
“Most teams come out with preseason goals, like winning the district title, winning the CNC and so on,” Columbus coach Blake Burns said after the game. “We just truly took things one week at a time because this team struggled so much last year when we went 1-8. So we just took it one day, one week at a time, and we just tried to see where we could go from there. And this is obviously another exciting accomplishment for our program and this community.”
Facing a 7-6 deficit at halftime, Columbus erupted for 20 straight points in the third quarter to build a 19-point lead.
The Titans’ first drive of the second half went 52 yards in seven plays and was capped by a 10-yard touchdown run by running back Grayson Walden.
On Anderson County’s ensuing possession, defensive back Matt Robnett intercepted a pass and went 40 yards on the return to set up the Columbus offense inside the red zone. Four plays later, quarterback Patrick Cassidy found paydirt on a three-yard run to give Columbus a 20-7 lead with 5:25 remaining in the third quarter.
Columbus’ big third quarter was capped by another touchdown drive that went 84 yards and ended on a one-yard run by Cassidy, giving the Titans a 26-7 lead to start the fourth.
“At halftime we explained to the kids that we had a lot of self-inflicted wounds in the first half that we needed to correct,” Burns said. “We knew we were running out of opportunities to respond. But our kids just came out, played with a lot of character and showed what they were made of in that third quarter.”
However, Anderson County refused to go down easily in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs scored two straight touchdowns to make it a 26-20 ballgame with about 3 1/2 minutes remaining. And then they recovered a Columbus fumble at their 3-yard line to make things even more interesting with 2:45 showing on the clock.
“Defensively we played solid all season,” Burns said. “Even though they caught us off guard on a few plays there in the fourth quarter, we felt confident that our guys would be able to make a stop when they needed to.”
And the Columbus defense didn’t disappoint. After four plays that resulted in zero yards for the Anderson County offense, the Titans took over on downs at the Bulldogs’ 3-yard line. Running back Trent Smith then put the game on ice with a short touchdown run to bring the game to its final score.
Columbus, tallying 320 yards of offense on the night, was led by Cassidy, who rushed for 107 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries while going 4-of-8 passing for 51 yards. He had a 32-yard touchdown run that gave Columbus a 6-0 lead late in the first quarter.
“I’m giving the credit to our offensive line,” Cassidy said. “They really made some big pushes and created some big holes. All I had to do was run through those holes and protect the ball. So they made my job easy.”
Anderson County amassed 312 yards of offense. Quarterback Garrett Edens went 18-of-30 passing for 247 yards and two touchdowns, while receiver Tanner Spencer hauled in six passes for 153 yards and one touchdown.
