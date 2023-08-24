The Columbus Titans football team is hoping to build on a turnaround in 2022 that saw them win four of their last five games and advance to the third round of the Kansas State Class 3A football playoffs.
The Titans started out 1-5 on the season before winning their last two regular season games at Baxter Springs and against Parsons in Columbus, then traveling to Burlington to win their first round game and going to Galena to avenge a loss earlier in the season and win the regional title before falling to Topeka Hayden in the substate round and finishing 5-6 on the year.
“The best part of last season is that we learned that it is not how you start, it’s how you finish that matters the most,” said fifth-year Titans head coach Blake Burns. “We were able to come together as a team late in the season through our early struggles and do something truly special and win a regional championship for the first time since 2015.
“The biggest challenge was to stay together and to trust and believe in one another through the adversity we faced early in the season. We found out that pre-season expectation does not equal immediate success. We had to learn that the criticism we faced (albeit justified) was from people on the outside that don’t truly know the inner workings of the team and our culture and that those we needed to trust and listen to were the other 38 players and six coaches going through the process with us each day.”
Burns said the team is working to overcome the loss of three key performers from 2022, Brett Hamilton, Jasper Tanner and Landon Midgett, who all graduated and attend Coffeyville Community College.
“What we learned from last season is that the standard we have set for our program is nonnegotiable,” Burns said. “That regardless of what we have going on or what the year is we must live up to that standard at all times as players and coaches if we are to have success as a team.”
He said the upperclassmen will lead the way if the Titans are to succeed in 2023.
Performers like Carter Henry, a 6-foot-2, 250-pound junior lineman who tallied 28 tackles, two tackles for loss and seven pancake blocks; Syler Schuberger, a 5-foot-7, 155-pound junior, who tallied 28 tackles, a sack and an interception on defense, and 14 carries on offense; and Luke Gray, a 5-foot-7, 150-pound junior who had seven tackles and a fumble recovery on defense, and 10 receptions for 126 yards on offense, will lead the Titans in 2023.
“We have to have our upper classmen set the example for us in the classroom, community and practice,” Burns said. “So, we will be leaning on players like Luke Gray, Carter Henry, Syler Schuberger and Brandon Stice to show our younger players what we expect and how to be the standard each day.
“We will win or lose with the way our offensive and defensive line performs. They will set the tone for us on both sides of the ball. We have to be able to limit turnovers offensively and create turnovers on defense.”
Burns said the team will run the spread offense and offer multiple looks on defense. He said the biggest change in 2023 will be how the team approaches daily practices and weekly preparation.
“We have to practice with focus, effort and intensity to improve daily,” Burns said. “We also have to be able to hold one another accountable to standards/expectations within our team. The best thing about this team is that we will have no expectations higher than the ones we place on ourselves. We do not return a lot of varsity experience and we will most certainly be picked to finish at the bottom of our league and district. If we choose to look at that as an opportunity for growth and to compete, it will be our strength. If we choose to listen to the expectations or lack there of it will be our weakness.”
