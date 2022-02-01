The Thomas Jefferson boys basketball team topped McAuley Catholic 61-36 on Tuesday night in the first-round of the Mercy/Warrior Classic at MHS.
The Cavaliers (14-4) play College Heights, a 76-27 victor over Carl Junction's jayvee team, at 7 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals.
After somewhat of a slow start, the Cavaliers went on a 18-4 run before halftime to take a 34-21 lead. Thomas Jefferson pulled away with a 13-4 burst in the third quarter.
Jay Ball scored a game-high 20 points for the Cavaliers, while Drew Goodhope hit four 3-pointers on his way to scoring 16. Caden Myers chipped in 10 points for TJ.
Tyler Brouhard had five points, while David Triplett added four.
Noah Black led the way for McAuley with 10 points. Rocco Bazzano-Joseph and Michael Parrigon tossed in seven apiece.
Bradley Wagner and Joe Staton each had four points for the Warriors (4-16).
McAuley plays Carl Junction B at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
