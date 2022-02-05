The Thomas Jefferson boys basketball was disappointed after suffering a setback to College Heights in the semifinals of the 39th annual Mercy/Warrior Classic on Friday afternoon.
But the Cavaliers didn't need any extra motivation as they looked to finish on a high note.
In fact, Thomas Jefferson (15-5) more than took care of business as it dispatched Sarcoxie 70-38 on Saturday evening in the third-place game of the McAuley tournament.
"I think (the College Heights game) lit a little fire in our bellies," Myers said. "As a coach this time of the year, you like to see that. We talked about a few things that we had to improve on in the early shootaround we had today. I really thought the kids took that to heart and did what we asked them to do."
The Cavaliers got off to a tremendous start with a 20-4 lead after the first quarter of play. That advantage grew to 33-14 at the break and the rout was on in the second half.
Thomas Jefferson outscored Sarcoxie 25-13 in the third quarter to stretched its lead to 58-27.
Drew Goodhope posted a big game for the Cavaliers, hitting a whopping six 3-pointers on the way to pouring in a game-high 27 points.
"Drew's an elite shooter," Myers said. "He's a career 50% 3-point shooter. I don't care what level you are playing at — that's unbelievable. Credit to the rest of the guys. They moved the ball and moved it where it needed to go, so we could get those kind of looks. He had a great night."
Jay Ball added 14 points for Thomas Jefferson, while Caden Myers contributed 13. Tyler Brouhard chipped in seven points.
Myers said the offense was firing on all cylinders Saturday.
"Anytime things are firing like that, it's a team win," Myers said. "You can point at Caden (Myers) running the point guard position for us. We can talk about Tyler Brouhard's defense out there. Jay Ball up and down on both sides. He had another double-double tonight. Jake Jarrett, a 5-foot-9 backside post, is gritty as heck and does a lot of things you don't read in the scorebook. He is really a key factor for us, too."
Sarcoxie was led by Garrett Smith with 11 points. Terio Asterio tossed in nine points as well.
Thomas Jefferson hosts College Heights on Tuesday.
"Obviously, it's not the trophy we wanted to get," Myers said. "But we are talking about moving forward. We want to be moving forward, so we can make a run at this conference championship over the next couple of weeks, getting ready for districts. We'll try to play as long as we can after that."
