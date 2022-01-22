LIBERAL, Mo. — The Thomas Jefferson boys basketball team got back in the win column with a 65-60 triumph over Liberal in the third place game of the Tony Dubray Classic on Saturday.
The victory hikes the Cavaliers record to 11-3 on the season.
Jay Ball led Thomas Jefferson with 21 points. Tyler Brouhard had 17 points, while Drew Goodhope tossed in 12.
Elias Rincker contributed nine points, while Jake Jarrett scored four. David Triplett rounded out the Cavaliers' in scoring with two.
Thomas Jefferson plays at Sheldon on Monday.
