The Thomas Jefferson boys tennis placed third and Joplin took fifth at the JHS Invitational on Friday afternoon at JHS Athletic Complex.
Branson won the team title by going 5-0, while Willard was the runner-up with a 4-1 record. The Cavaliers went 3-2, followed by Glendale in fourth with a 1-3-1 record.
The Eagles were 0-3-2 and Clever took sixth at 0-4-1.
TJ fell to Willard and Branson by scores of 3-1 before bouncing back and upending Glendale 4-0.
In singles, Prithvi Nagarajan won 6-1 at No. 1 and Lala Chengle claimed a 6-0 decision at No. 2. Doubles action saw Ian Ding-Tyler Brouhard win 6-0 at No. 1 and Devan Murali-Jack Goodhue posted a 6-0 decision at No. 2.
The Cavaliers finished the day strong by blanking Clever and Joplin by scores of 4-0.
Against Joplin in singles, TJ's Nagarajan beat Aidan Kester 6-0 at No. 1 and Chengle beat Chapel Braman 6-1 at No. 2.
In doubles action, Brouhard-Murali topped Adam-Badr-Josiah Hazlewood 6-1 at No. 1 and Murali-Goodhue defeated Michael Mancipe-Hunter Merkley 6-1 at No. 2.
Joplin finished tied with Clever and Glendale by scores of 2-2.
Against Clever, the Eagles won both doubles matches as Badr-Hazlewood won 6-0 and Mancipe-Merkley claimed a 6-1 victory. Singles action saw Kester fall 6-0 at No. 1 and Braman fall 6-1 at No. 2.
Joplin won both doubles matches against Glendale, but dropped both singles contests.
The Eagles fell to Branson 4-1 to finish out the day.
