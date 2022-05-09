MONETT, Mo. — The Thomas Jefferson Independent boys golf team is sending its team to state.
With a team score of 395, the Cavaliers finished as the runner-up in the Class 1 District 3 tournament on Monday at the Windmill Ridge Golf Course in Monett.
Cole Camp won the team championship with a score of 351.
Luke Miller, Jack Tyrrell, Jake Jarrett and Caden Myers will all represent Thomas Jefferson at the Class 1 MSHSAA Boys Championships, which will be held May 16-17 at the Rivercut Golf Course in Springfield, Mo.
Each of the four finished in the top 23 as Miller was the Cavaliers top finisher, shooting a 93 to take sixth. Tyrell was close behind with a 99 to place 11th, while Jarrett fired a 102 to finish 16th and Myers had a 106 to finish 23rd.
McAuley Catholic and College Heights Christian both performed well and are sending individuals to state.
McAuley qualified Evan D’Amour (94), Rocco Bazzano-Joseph (101) and Vincent Martinez (103). College Heights will send freshman Logan Decker to state, who shot a 104.
Also competing for Thomas Jefferson was Tony Touma (112). Joe Staton (110) and Jeffrey Horinek (131) rounded out those for the Warriors.
Hudson Clevenger shot a 130 and Gavin Doll finished with a 142 for the Cougars.
Cole Camp’s Tyler Howard won the district title with an 82, while New Covenant’s Jackson McRoberts was right behind with an 83 for second.
