The Thomas Jefferson Independent boys golf team won the College Heights quad with a score of 188 on Tuesday at the Twin Hills Golf Course in Joplin.
TJ was paced by Luke Miller, who shot a 44 to capture medalist honors. Sarcoxie's Eli Ellis was the runner-up with a 45, while TJ's Jake Jarrett placed third with a 46.
Sarcoxie (205) and Purdy (241) round out the teams competing in the quad.
Also competing for the Cavaliers was Jack Tyrrell (48), Tony Touma (50) and Caden Myers (52).
Matt Swayne shot a 49 to round out those in the 40s for the Bears.
The Cougars were led by Logan Decker and Hudson Clevenger with 54s apiece.
