Thomas Jefferson Independent and Chris Myers were well-aware of what type of challenge McAuley Catholic posed heading into the night.
The Warriors never go away in ballgames.
Myers hit the nail on the head.
Even though the Cavaliers built a comfortable lead early, the Warriors came surging back only for TJ to hold off McAuley late to notch a 59-46 victory in the regular-season finale for both squads on Thursday night at MCHS.
The Cavaliers closed out the regular season with three straight wins and head into district play with an 18-6 overall record.
“I thought we played well early,” Myers said. “We obviously didn’t do a good job down the stretch. That last quarter and half, I thought we got complacent. Coach (Tony) Witt does a great job with them. They battle tooth and nail all the way to the end, no matter what the score is. We knew they weren’t going to go away. They proved me right because they stayed after it the whole game.”
On the other side, the Warriors end the regular season with a 6-20 record.
“I’ve said this all year, this is one of the hardest working teams I’ve had in 15 years,” Witt said. “When the deficit got to 20, I knew one of two things would happen: We were either going to make a really big run or we were going to make a small one. We made a decent run at them, but we just ran out of gas.”
TJ set the tone right away offensively with 13 unanswered points to open the game.
Caden Myers got the Cavaliers on the board with a layup before Drew Goodhope pushed it to 5-0 with a 3-pointer from the left wing at the 7:00 mark. Myers then buried a corner trey with 6:02 remaining, while Jake Jarrett hit a jumper and Goodhope drained a triple to account for TJ’s early scoring.
McAuley received a big boost from Rocco Bazzano-Joseph, whose third 3 in the opening stanza trimmed the deficit to 19-9. But a putback from Jay Ball pushed the Cavaliers’ lead to 12 at the end of the quarter.
TJ continued to shoot the lights out in the second quarter, hitting three triples en route to a 36-18 advantage at the break. The Cavaliers stretched the advantage to 42-20 after a 6-2 burst to open the second half.
The Warriors showed signs of life after Michael Parrigon hit a 3 and executed a three-point play to cut the score to 47-32 with 20 seconds left in the third quarter.
Ball accounted for three of TJ’s first five points in the fourth quarter with a freebie and a drop-step lay-in to widen the lead to 52-34. However, Bazzano-Joseph answered with back-to-back triples to slice the deficit to 12 for McAuley with 4:08 to go.
But the Cavaliers’ buried their free throws in the final minutes to put the game out of reach.
“I thought we played well in the first half, but I thought we let up there at the wrong time and things started getting away from us,” Myers said. “The boys stayed with it and did what they had to do down the stretch. We found a way to hold on and get it done.”
A 6-foot-5 post, Ball tied for a game-high with 22 points and had a game-high 16 rebounds to pace TJ.
“That’s not a bad day at the office,” Myers added.
Myers added 15 points for the Cavaliers, while Goodhope amassed 11.
Leading McAuley was Bazzano-Joseph with a career-high 22 points. He hit a whopping six triples.
“It was good to see Rocco have a game like this,” Witt said. “With his wrist being broken early in the season, broke it after the fourth game in the season, we missed him for eight weeks. That was probably the Rocco we could’ve seen earlier. But it was good that he had a game like this, especially going into districts on Monday.”
The Warriors also celebrated seniors Declan Berkstresser, Jacob Bracich, Jeffrey Horinek and Kevin Tran before the game.
“They are absolutely phenomenal kids,” Witt said. “Some of them don’t get the playing time that some other kids do, but they still come in and work their tails off to make everybody better and themselves better. I can’t say enough about them.”
TJ hosts the Class 1 District 5 tournament, which starts Monday. Fourth-seeded McAuley opens with fifth-seeded Sheldon at 4:30, while the third-seeded Cavaliers face sixth-seeded Bronaugh at 7:30 p.m.
Coming off district title and deep state playoff run, TJ hopes to repeat last year’s magic.
“We are very excited about hosting districts,” Myers said. “I think it’s the first time our school has ever hosted districts. We’ve had a couple of successful seasons the last couple of years and our goal from the very beginning is to cut our own nets down in a week or so.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.