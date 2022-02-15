VERONA, Mo. — The Thomas Jefferson boys basketball team rode a big third quarter performance and held off Verona late for a 64-61 victory Tuesday night on the road.
The big Ozark 7 Conference victory ups the Cavaliers' record to 17-6 on the season.
“I thought our kids really played through some early struggles and just wouldn’t go away," Thomas Jefferson coach Chris Myers said. "The way we responded in the third quarter was exciting to see. They really took what we talked about at halftime and applied it on the court. Verona is a tough team, and they have some great players. Anytime you can come in there and get out with a victory is a real blessing."
Caden Myers and Drew Goodhope powered Thomas Jefferson with 17 points apiece. Jay Ball added 16 points and eight rebounds.
Myers was tops on the team with eight assists. Tyler Brouhard pulled down 10 boards and had seven points.
Leading Verona was Jaiden Carrasquillo with a game-high 27 points.
Thomas Jefferson plays at McAuley on Thursday.
