BRONAUGH, Mo. — The Thomas Jefferson boys basketball team rolled past Bronaugh 65-38 to improve to 2-0 Tuesday night on the road.
Thomas Jefferson benefitted from a fast start, jumping out to a 26-8 lead after one. The Cavaliers extended that margin to 40-14 at the break and never looked back.
Jay Ball had a big night with a game-high 27 points to lead Thomas Jefferson. Tyler Brouhard compiled 14 points, nine rebounds and three assists, while Kip Atteberry had 12 points and three steals.
Tucker Duncan and Strauss Banes paced Bronaugh with 11 points.
The Cavaliers, who topped Exeter 66-65 in their opener on Monday night, play in the Diamond Gem City Classic next week.
