Some might mistake players on the Thomas Jefferson boys basketball team as snipers.
Not quite, but the third-seeded Cavaliers scored 30 of their 37 first-half points from beyond the arc en route to a 60-44 victory over second-seeded Lockwood on Friday night in the semifinals of the Class 1 District 5 Tournament inside TJ Fieldhouse.
Thomas Jefferson, improving to 20-6, is headed back to the district title game for the fourth consecutive season. The Cavaliers finished with a dozen 3-pointers in the game.
“Obviously, that’s huge when you shoot the ball that hot,” Cavaliers coach Chris Myers said. “But we shot the ball that hot because we were executing our offense. If you look back at everyone of those 3s, everyone of those 3s came from a post-kick. We established that post game and usually it’s Jay (Ball) at the low post, but we knew they were going to do a good job of taking that away. We established the high-post and we got a lot of high-percentage looks for our kids.”
The biggest beneficiary of those high-percentage looks was Drew Goodhope.
Goodhope, 5-foot-10 sharpshooting guard, finished with 20 of his career-high 28 points in the first half. The senior connected from deep four times alone in the first quarter as the Cavaliers built an early 18-8 advantage at the end of one.
Thomas Jefferson extended that to 25-9 when Tyler Brouhard capped a 7-0 run with a lay-in at the 5:48 mark in the second quarter. Goodhope buried two more treys before halftime — one from the right wing and one from the top of the key — as the Cavaliers’ lead swelled to 37-23 at the break.
“We played a great offensive game, but honestly what it came down to was how we played defense,” Thomas Jefferson guard Caden Myers said. “We played good half-court defense. We just locked them up and with that offensive push, it was perfect for us.”
Lockwood showed signs of battling back in the second half but never got any closer than 13 points. Thomas Jefferson iced the game with free throws from Brouhard, Myers and Goodhope down the stretch.
Goodhope totaled seven 3-pointers in the contest for the Cavaliers. He also went 5 of 6 from the free throw line.
“I felt good,” Goodhope said. “I was on tonight. My guys were finding me when I was open. I had my feet set. I have to give a lot of props to my guys for finding me.”
As Coach Myers put it, “Tonight’s not out of the norm for Drew. He’s a career 48% 3-point shooter. He can shoot the basketball. Whenever he gets those shots with his feet set in the flow of our offense, he’s deadly.”
Brouhard and Jake Jarrett also added eight points for Thomas Jefferson. Myers contributed seven points as well.
The Cavaliers will play Golden City at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night for the district title crown.
“Like I just talked about with the boys in the locker room, that feeling you have right now is nothing compared to what you could get tomorrow night,” Myers said.
“We are looking for a repeat,” Goodhope said.
GOLDEN CITY 62, McAULEY 51
The fourth-seeded Warriors battled from start to finish against top-seeded Golden City but came up short in an 11-point setback to close out the season.
The Eagles improved to 18-8 overall with the triumph.
After being deadlocked at 15 at the end of the first quarter, Golden City outscored McAuley 18-14 to take a 34-29 advantage at the break. The Eagles used a 27-22 burst in the second half to pull away.
“Our M-O (mode of operation) is we didn’t give up,” McAuley coach Tony Witt said. “I don’t know what we were from the field in the fourth quarter, but I know it can’t be good. Hats off to Golden City. They are not the No. 1 seed in this district just because. They are a good ball club. They exploited some of our weaknesses. We had a little momentum in the third quarter, but they blew it open to nine and didn’t really look back.”
Josh Reeves led all players with 29 points, while Elijah Pettengill added 22 to account for the majority of Golden City’s offensive production.
McAuley (7-21) was paced by Noah Black with 13 points. Rocco Bazzano-Joseph had 12 points, while Michael Parrigon tossed in 10.
The Warriors graduate Kevin Tran, Jacob Bracich, Jeffrey Horinek and Declan Berkstresser.
“I’m very optimistic looking forward,” Witt said. “We gained a ton of experience this year. We showed growth and toughness to take on adversity and understand, ‘OK, we are not going to do that again. Let’s get back to what we do.’”
