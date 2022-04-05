Thomas Jefferson Independent boys tennis team topped Monett 9-0 on Tuesday afternoon at the TJ courts.
The Cavaliers improved their unblemished record to 5-0.
In singles, Ian Ding defeated Ethan Kutz 8-1 at No. 1, Prithvi Nagarajan topped Jackson Young 8-1 at No. 2, Tyler Brouhard beat Elijah Ridenour 8-0 at No. 3.
Lala Qian beat Heisman Welch 8-1 at No. 4, Hari Nagarajan defeated Logan Kutz 8-1 at No. 5 and Devan Murali topped Caden Czydloski 8-0 at No. 6.
In doubles, Ding-Brouhard beat E. Kutz-Welch 8-1 at No. 1, P. Nagarajan-Qian defeated Young-L. Kutz 8-0 at No. 2 and H. Nagarajan-Murali beat Ridenour-Szydloski 8-1 at No. 3.
TJ opens action in its own invitational at 9 a.m. Friday. Doubles will be played on the TJ courts, while singles on the outdoor courts at the Joplin Millennium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.