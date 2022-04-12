The Thomas Jefferson boys tennis team upended Mount Vernon 9-0 on Tuesday afternoon at the TJ courts.
Thomas Jefferson is now a perfect 6-0 on the season.
In singles, Ian Ding defeated Curtis Meyer 8-0 at No. 1, Prithvi Nagarajan upended Alvin Reid 8-2 at No. 2 and Tyler Brouhard beat Isaac Burks 8-0 at No. 3.
Lala Qian defeated Tyler Moore 8-3 at No. 4, Hari Nagarajan topped Gabriel Newman 8-0 at No. 5 and Devan Murali beat Ben McKay 8-1 at No. 6.
In doubles, TJ won two of the three matches by 8-0 margins.
The Cavaliers host Clever at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
