Fresh off falling one win shy of a Class 2 state tournament title, the Thomas Jefferson Independent boys tennis team is back at it.
The Cavaliers blanked Webb City 9-0 in their season opener on Friday at TJ's courts.
Coming off a superb junior campaign, Ian Ding defeated Jacob McDonald 8-0 at No. 1 singles. Prithvi Nagarajan, Tyler Brouhard, Layla Qian, Hari Nagarajan and Devan Murali also won singles matches for Thomas Jefferson.
In doubles action, Ding-Brouhard defeated McDonald-Christian Alberts 8-1 at No. 1, P.Nagarajan-H. Nagarajan beat Felipe Perez-Lucas Lowery 8-2 at No. 2 and Qian-Murali shutout Zachary Stump-Aiden Patterson 8-0 at No. 3.
Thomas Jefferson hosts New Covenant on Tuesday while Webb City entertains Monett.
