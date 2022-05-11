BARSTOW, Mo. — The Thomas Jefferson Independent boys tennis team's pursuit of another district title fell short.
The second-seeded Cavaliers suffered a 5-0 setback to top-seeded and Class 1 defending state champion Barstow in the Class 2 District 7 finals match on Wednesday afternoon.
Thomas Jefferson finished 13-2 overall on the season.
"I'm proud of the guys as they came out in the match and competed tough," TJ coach Tom Brumfield said. "We had a great season and lost to a very good team from Barstow."
In singles, Richard King defeated Ian Ding 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 and Robert King downed Prithvi Nagarajan 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2.
Doubles action saw Richard King-Gandhari Sankeerth beat P. Nagarajan-Chengle Qian 8-3 at No. 1, Robert King-George Colombo down Ian Ding-Shirhari Nagarajan 8-3 at No. 2 and Liam Groden-Aaram Salam defeat Tyler Brouhard-Devan Murali 8-5 at No. 3.
"The first part of each doubles match went back and forth," Brumfield said. "The back part of the set Barstow took more control of. The No. 3 doubles ended up being the difference of one break in serve. We knew we had to have at least one of the doubles. They have a great pair at No. 1 and 2 that took control in singles. Our No. 3 and 4 was in a tight first set that could go either way when we stopped."
The Cavaliers graduate Ding and Shrihari Nagarajan. Thomas Jefferson will return three seniors next year with Brouhard, Sam Li and Nathaniel Curtis while juniors will be Murali, Prithvi Nagarajan and Chengle Qian.
