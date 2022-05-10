BELTON, Mo. — The Thomas Jefferson Independent boys tennis team will play for a district title once again.
The second-seeded Cavaliers blanked third-seeded Belton 5-0 in the Class 2 District 7 semifinals on Tuesday afternoon.
Thomas Jefferson advanced to the district finals, where it will face top-seeded Barstow at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Barstow. Barstow defeated fourth-seeded Webb City 5-0 in the other semifinal.
In singles action, Thomas Jefferson's Prithvi Nagarajan defeated Jacob Dolphin 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 and Hari Nagarajan topped Elijah Diamond 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2.
Doubles saw the Cavaliers' Ian Ding-Ian Brouhard defeat Carson Dent-Xavier Diamond 8-0 at No. 1, P. Nagarajan-H. Nagarajan down Nick Van Driel-Caden Petzoid 8-0 at No. 2 and Lala Qian-Devan Murali beat Flint Hartmann-E. Diamond 8-1 at No. 3.
Thomas Jefferson won the district title last spring. The Cavaliers finished as the state runner-up.
Also in prep tennis action, Webb City ousted fifth-seeded Carl Junction 5-0 on Monday in the quarterfinals. Neosho's season came to a close in a 5-0 setback in the Class 2 District 6 quarterfinals.
Joplin and Carthage saw both of their seasons end in 5-0 decisions in the Class 3 District 6 quarterfinals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.