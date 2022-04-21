SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Make it a 9-0 start.
With a 9-0 victory over Greenwood on Thursday, the Thomas Jefferson Independent boys tennis team remained perfect for the season.
In singles action, Ian Ding topped William Schaller 8-0 at No. 1, Prithvi Nagarajan topped Gavin Duncan 8-0 at No. 2 and Lala Chengle upended Andrew Scott 8-1 at No. 3.
Tyler Brouhard, Devan Murali and Hari Nagarajan also won singles matches. Doubles action saw Ding-Brouhard, P. Nagarajan-Qian and Murali-Goodhue pick up lopsided wins.
TJ plays in the Joplin Invitational on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.