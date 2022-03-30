The Thomas Jefferson Independent boys tennis team defeated New Covenant 9-0 on Tuesday afternoon at the TJ courts.
Thomas Jefferson improved to 2-0 with the victory.
Ian ding defeated Brody Bennett 8-4 at No. 1 singles, Prithvi Nagarajan topped Aidan Russ 8-2 at No. 2, Tyler Brouhard beat Elijah Davis 8-0 at No. 3 and Chengle Qian defeated Jackson O'Dell 8-0 at No. 4.
Other singles matches saw Devan Murali beat Cameron Coring 8-0 at No. 5, while Jack Goodhue beat Juliana Jones 8-0 at No. 6.
In doubles action, Ding-Brouhard defeated Bennett-Henderson 8-1 at No. 1, Nagarajan-Murali defeated Davis-O'Dell 8-3 at No. 2 and Qian-Goodhue edged Coring-Jones 8-0 at No. 3.
The Cavaliers host Carl Junction at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
