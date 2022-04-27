MONETT, Mo. — The Thomas Jefferson Independent boys tennis team captured the tourney crown at the Monett Invitational on Wednesday afternoon.
To say the Cavaliers dominated would be an understatement.
At No. 1 singles, TJ's Prithvi Nagarajan took first place. Lele Quin came in first at No. 2 singles.
The Cavaliers' doubles team of Ian Ding-Tyler Brouhard were first at No. 1 and Devan Murali-Hari Nagarajan took first at No. 2.
Webb City was second as a team. The Cardinals doubles team of Jake McDonald-Christian Alberts took second at No. 1 and Tristan-Lynch-Felipe Perez were second at No. 2.
Carthage's doubles team of Tyler Hoard-Ethan Scott finished third at No. 2.
