AURORA, Mo. — Thomas Jefferson's boys tennis team capped a superb regular season by defeating Aurora 9-0 on Tuesday afternoon.
The Cavaliers enter postseason play with an 11-1 overall record. Second-seeded TJ plays seventh-seeded Grandview at 4 p.m. Monday in the Class 2 District 7 quarterfinals.
Against Aurora, TJ's Ian Ding defeated Xane Shirley 8-0 at No. 1, Prithvi Nagarajan topped James Rogers 8-0 at No. 2 and Tyler Brouhard beat Larson Briggs 8-0 at No. 3.
Lala Qian defeated Locke Shirley 8-0 at No. 4, Devan Murali downed Landon Boatwright 8-1 at No. 5 and Hari Nagarajan beat Adam Bland 8-0 at No. 6.
Doubles action saw Ding-Brouhard, P. Nagarajan-H. Nagarajan and Qian-Murali win by 8-0 scores.
