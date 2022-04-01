The Thomas Jefferson boys tennis team moved its record to 3-0 after defeating Carl Junction 9-0 on Friday afternoon at the TJ courts.
In singles, Ian Ding defeated Blaine Wilkerson 8-0 at No. 1, Prithvi Nagarajan defeated Daniel Hodson 8-0 at No. 2 and Tyler Brouhard topped Benjamin Morey 8-1 at No. 3.
Chengle Qian blanked William Russel 8-0 at No. 4, Devan Murali beat Cmaeron Ball 8-1 at No. 5 and Jack Goodhue defeated Samuel Cory 8-0 at No. 6.
Doubles action saw Ding-Brouhard defeat Wilkerson-Hodson 8-0 at No. 1, P. Nagarajan-Murali beat Morey-Russel 8-0 at No. 2 and Qian-Goodhue beat Ball-Cory 8-0 at No. 3.
Thomas Jefferson plays at Carthage at 4:30 p.m. Monday. Carl Junction plays at Carthage on Tuesday.
