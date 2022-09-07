The Thomas Jefferson girls tennis team improved to 2-0 with a 6-3 victory over College Heights on Tuesday afternoon at the TJ courts.
Thomas Jefferson won three of six singles matches. The Cavaliers claimed all three doubles matches.
In singles, Allison Ding defeated Natalie Brueggemann 8-0 at No. 1, Jessica Joseph beat Jeanna Smathers 8-3 at No. 4 and Mayson Solum downed Avery Baker 8-3 at No. 5.
Doubles action saw Ding-Kyla Yang beat Brueggemann-Ella Bishop 8-3 at No. 1, Joseph-Solum defeat Emery Yantis-Smathers 8-3 at No. 2 and Warda Morsy-Haley Orr top Baker-Kayla Wickie 8-6 at No. 3.
