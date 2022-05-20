SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Thomas Jefferson Independent boys tennis doubles team of senior Ian Ding and junior Tyler Brouhard finished third at the MSHSAA Class 2 State Tournament on Friday at Cooper Tennis Complex.
The duo lost its semifinals match to Ladue's Brian Tokarczyk and Amit Kadan. Ding and Brouhard dropped the first set 6-4 against Tokarczyk and Kadan before claiming the second 6-3 to even things up.
Ladue's duo won the tiebreaker 10-4 to decide the match.
In the third-place match, Ding and Brouhard took care of business. TJ's duo downed Parkway West's Kai Daudsyah and Winston Gao 6-3 and 6-1.
"The boys played a great semifinal match just coming up short in the third set tiebreaker," Thomas Jefferson coach Tom Brumfield said. "We had the momentum going into the tiebreaker, but a couple of big shots midway through the tiebreaker by Ladue, helped propel them at the end."
It marked the official end to the Cavaliers' season.
"It was a great tournament for Ian and Tyler," Brumfield said. "Taking third in Class 2 is a great accomplishment for them."
