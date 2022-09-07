EXETER, Mo. — The Thomas Jefferson volleyball team defeated Exeter 3-1 (25-12, 23-25, 25-20, 25-15) Tuesday night on the road.
Thomas Jefferson improved to 4-4.
Lannah Grigg and Macie Shifferd led the Cavaliers with eight and six kills, respectively. Nico Carlson compiled five kills, eight assists and two aces.
Grigg added four aces, three assists and two digs. Leah Studer had seven assists and five aces.
Thomas Jefferson hosts Northeast Vernon County at 5:30 p.m. Thursday night.
