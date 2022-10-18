The Thomas Jefferson volleyball team lost 3-0 to Golden City Tuesday night at home in its regular season finale.
Individual set scores were 17-25, 16-25 and 20-25. Thomas Jefferson finished the regular season with a 12-16-1 overall record.
Mary Nguyen compiled seven digs, five kills and five assists to lead the Cavaliers. Nico Carlson added six digs, five kills, three assists, one ace and one block.
Gabbi Hiebert contributed eight kills, five digs and three assists, while Lannah Grigg collected 12 digs, six kills, four aces and three blocks.
Thomas Jefferson hosts the Class 1 District 11 tournament. The fifth-seeded Cavaliers meet fourth-seeded Liberal at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals.
