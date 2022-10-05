Make it three years in a row.
That marks how many consecutive seasons the Thomas Jefferson girls tennis team has claimed a district championship.
The top-seeded Cavaliers upended second-seeded Mount Vernon 5-2 in the Class 1 District 10 finals match on Wednesday afternoon at the TJ courts.
Thomas Jefferson, improving to a perfect 13-0, will face Bolivar on Monday with a site to be determined.
In singles, TJ's Allison Ding topped Mount Vernon's Isabella Mosley 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1. However, Mount Vernon's Vicki Moore defeated Jeanna Jeyaraj 1-6, 6-4, 10-7 at No. 2.
The Cavaliers won the next two matches. Kyla Yang downed Mount Vernon's Allison Shubert 6-3, 6-1 at No. 3 and TJ's Mayson Solum defeated Audrey Bittle 6-4, 6-2 at No. 6.
Doubles action saw Ding-Jeyaraj down Mosley-Schubert 8-5 at No. 1 and Yang-Solum defeated Vicki Moore-Molly Burk 8-4 at No. 2. TJ's lone setback came when Jessica Joseph-Warda Morsy fell to Adelynn Hall-Bittle 9-8, 7-4 at No. 3.
Ding and Jeyaraj will compete in singles in the Class 1 sectionals at 1 p.m. Saturday at TJ. The Cavaliers' doubles team of Yang-Solum also qualified for sectionals.
