DIAMOND, Mo. — The host Diamond Wildcats caught on fire early in overwhelming Thomas Jefferson 53-20 in a girls basketball game Monday.
Diamond jumped out to a 38-8 halftime lead and handed the Cavaliers their third loss in as many outings.
Lexy Bridges, with 12 points, led three Wildcats in double scoring figures. Grace Frazier added 11 and Makaylynn Lafferty 10.
Gabbi Hiebert and Lannah Griff topped Thomas Jefferson with five points apiece.
Thomas Jefferson will host Everton at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
