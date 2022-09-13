The Thomas Jefferson girls tennis team blanked Monett 9-0 Tuesday afternoon at the TJ courts.
Thomas Jefferson improved to 6-0 on the season.
In singles, TJ's Allison Ding beat Elizabeth Smith 8-2 at No. 1, Jeanna Jeyaraj defeated Deleny Rueda 8-2 at No. 2 and Kyla Yang beat Vayla Smith 8-0 at No. 3.
Warda Morsy beat Salas Hernandez 8-1 at No. 4, Jessica Joseph defeated Serenity Laning 8-1 at No. 5 and Mayson Solum beat Emma Parrigon 8-0 at No. 6.
Doubles action saw Ding-Jeyreaj and Yang-Solum win 8-2 at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively. Morsy-Joseph won 8-0 at No. 3 for the Cavaliers.
Thomas Jefferson competes in the Monett Invitational on Friday.
