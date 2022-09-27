The Thomas Jefferson girls tennis team finished regular season play with an unblemished 11-0 record as it blanked Lamar 9-0 Tuesday afternoon at home.
In singles, TJ's Allison Ding defeated Cora Pittsenbarger 8-4 at No. 1, Jeanna Jeyaraj beat Kiersten Kinney 8-2 at No. 2 and Kyla Yang downed Veronica Ogden 8-2 at No. 3.
The Cavaliers' Warda Morsy defeated Helsey O'Sullivan 8-2 at No. 4, Jessica Joseph beat Erica MaCaslin 8-2 at No. 5 and Mayson Solum downed Elliana Griffith 8-0 at No. 6.
Doubles action saw Ding-Jeyaraj win 8-0 at No. 1, Yang-Solum and Morsy-Joseph won by scores of 8-3 at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.
TJ starts individual district play at 9 a.m. Friday at the TJ courts.
