NEVADA, Mo. — The Thomas Jefferson girls tennis team opened up the season with a 7-2 victory at Nevada on Thursday.
Thomas Jefferson won five of six singles matches and two of three doubles matches.
In singles, Allison Ding defeated Alyssa Mitchell 8-2 at No. 2, Kyla Yang beat Halley Elkinton 8-6 at No. 3, Warda Morsey downed Kourtnee Vestal 8-4 at No. 4, Jessica Joseph beat Alissa Stutesman 8-2 at No. 5 and Mayson Solum defeated Susannah Kmmell 8-4 at No. 6.
Doubles action saw Ding-Jeanna Jeyaraj beat Mitchell-Hennessy Brown 8-5 at No. 1 and Morsy-Joseph defeated Stutesman-Kimmell 8-5 at No. 3.
The Cavaliers host College Heights on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.