The Thomas Jefferson girls tennis team will play for a district championship once again.
Top-seeded TJ (12-0) bested fourth-seeded Aurora 5-0 in the Class 1 District 10 semifinals on Tuesday at the TJ courts.
The Cavaliers will play second-seeded Mount Vernon, a 5-0 winner over third-seeded College Heights, at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday for the district title.
In singles, Jeanna Jeyaraj defeated Aurora's Kloey Boyd 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 and Kyla Yang beat Emily Gearhart 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2.
Doubles action saw TJ's Allison Ding-Jeyaraj win 8-1 at No. 1, Yang-Warda Morsy win 8-3 at No. 2 and Jessica Joseph-Mayson Solum win 8-0 at No. 3.
