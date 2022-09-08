The Thomas Jefferson girls tennis team moved to 4-0 with a 6-3 victory over Mount Vernon Thursday afternoon at home.
Singles action saw Allison Ding win 8-5 at No. 1, Kyla Yang win 8-3 at No. 3, Warda Morsy win 9-7 at No. 4, Jessica Joseph win 8-1 at No. 5 and Mayson Solum win 8-0 at No. 6.
In doubles, Morsy-Joseph won 8-0 at No. 3 for the Cavaliers.
Thomas Jefferson hosts its tournament at 9 a.m. Friday with singles at the Joplin Millennium and doubles at the TJ courts.
