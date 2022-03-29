The Thomas Jefferson Independent boys golf team won a triangular on Tuesday afternoon at Schifferdecker Golf Course.
TJ had a four-person score of 202, with McAuley Catholic turning in a 219. New Covenant finished with a 220.
New Covenant's Jackson McRoberts shot a 40 to claim medalist honors, while Joe Staton of McAuley was second with a 48.
The Cavaliers were paced by Jake Jarrett and Caden Myers with a 49. Luke Miller shot a 51 for TJ, while Tony Touma shot a 53 and Jack Tyrell shot a 54.
Bradley Wagner had a good day by shooting a 53 for McAuley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.