The Thomas Jefferson girls tennis team moved to 4-0 with a 5-4 victory over Joplin on Tuesday afternoon at the JHS Athletic Complex.
In singles, Kyla Yang defeated Jensen Vowels 9-7 at No. 3, Jessica Joseph topped Alexandra Carson 8-5 at No. 5 and Mayson Solum beat Jadyn Elder 8-1 at No. 6.
Doubles action saw Yang-Solum beat Myra Ndedi-Vowels 8-6 at No. 2 and Warda Morsy-Joseph beat Carson-Zayda Derganc 8-2 at No. 3.
For Joplin in singles, Emma Watts defeated Allison Ding 8-5 at No. 1, Ndedi-Netepe beat Emalee Ro 8-2 at No. 2 and Brynn Driver defeated Morsy 8-3 at No. 4.
The Eagles (4-8) won by injury forfeit at No. 1 doubles.
Thomas Jefferson hosts Mount Vernon on Thursday while Joplin goes to Ozark.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.