TJ’s Brumfield recognized by NFHS as Missouri Boys Tennis Coach of the Year

Tom Brumfield was definitely caught off guard when he was asked to step onto the stage inside the Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School’s concert hall on Friday afternoon.
Before the veteran coach of the Cavaliers could comprehend what was going on, and with the entire student body looking on, Brumfield was recognized as the 2018-19 National Federation of High Schools Boys Tennis Coach of the Year for the state of Missouri.
“This is a very big surprise,” Brumfield said. “I hadn’t heard anything about this. I wasn’t expecting this at all. It’s overwhelming. It’s a great honor. There are only two classes in tennis and I know there are a lot of good teams and good coaches who also probably deserve this.”
MSHSAA Assistant Executive Director for boys tennis Kenny Seifert, who presented a plaque to Brumfield on behalf of the NFHS and the Missouri Coaches Association, said there’s more to the award than on-court success.
“This award is presented to an individual who has made a life-long commitment to the ideals of coaching interscholastic sports,” Seifert said, noting things like integrity and sportsmanship are considered. “It’s about how a coach and his players conduct themselves, whether they win or lose.”
Brumfield noted he’d never received such an award before.
“I’m still in shock right now,” Brumfield said moments after the awards ceremony. “A lot of times awards are won because you win. Knowing it comes from other areas of coaching besides winning places it closer to the heart. It’s like knowing you’re doing something good and that’s great. I have to thank everybody. It’s not just about me. There’s a lot of people involved.”
During last spring’s boys season, Brumfield’s Cavaliers went 15-3 in duals, captured district and sectional championships and then finished fourth at the MSHSAA Class 1 state team tennis tournament.
“I’ve been fortunate to have good players, we enjoy what we’re doing and the ethics are there,” Brumfield said before he went outside to lead the afternoon’s girls practice. “You don’t coach for awards. You want the kids to enjoy it and you coach because you enjoy it. And we’re trying to get them ready for life at the same time.”
