VERONA, Mo. — The Thomas Jefferson volleyball team swept Verona 3-0 Thursday night on the road.
Individual set scores were 26-24, 25-17 and 25-11. The Cavaliers improved to 11-14-1 overall.
Lannah Grigg compiled 11 kills, six digs and four aces to lead Thomas Jefferson. Nico Carlson had seven kills and six digs, while Mary Nguyen contributed nine digs, nine assists, six aces and two kills.
Macie Shifferd amassed three digs, three assists, two kills and one ace. Marley Flanagan had five digs, while Gabbi Hiebert handed out four assists and Leah Studer recorded three aces.
Thomas Jefferson hosts Liberal on Monday.
