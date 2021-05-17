The undefeated Thomas Jefferson Independent boys tennis team advanced to the Final Four of the state tournament by defeating Kearney 5-0 on Monday in a Class 2 sectional matchup at the Millennium Family Fitness Tennis Courts.
The Cavaliers (14-0) will play either Branson or Smith-Cotton in the state semifinals on May 28 in Springfield.
TJ swept its doubles matches to take a 3-0 lead. The No. 1 doubles team of Noah Hamlett and Tyler Brouhard picked up an 8-1 win over Colby Smothers and Grant Woltkamp, while Ian Ding and Hari Nagarajan defeated Jason Scott and Cooper Varone 8-4 and Chris Wheelen and Prithvi Nagarajan defeated Tyler Carr and Zack Schoning 8-6.
In singles, just two matches went final before the Cavaliers were awarded the team victory. Ding picked up a 6-0, 6-0 win over Smothers, and Hamlett picked up a 6-4, 6-4 win over Woltkamp.
Thomas Jefferson has surrendered just two match points the entire season.
