The Thomas Jefferson Independent boys tennis team moved to 6-0 on the season with a 9-0 sweep of Neosho on Monday at the TJ tennis courts.
All six of the Cavaliers’ wins have been claimed with 9-0 scores.
In singles, Ian Ding defeated Kuhio Sohl 8-0, Noah Hamlet defeated Christian Williams 8-0, Christopher Wheelen defeated Melvin Lopez 8-1, Hari Nagarajan defeated Fajtim Lee 8-0, Prithvi Nagarajan defeated Wesley McKay 8-0 and Lala Qian defeated Caden Kelly 8-0.
Doubles action saw the TJ duo of Ding and Hair Nagarajan claim an 8-2 win over Sohl and Williams, while Hamlet and Wheelen picked up an 8-0 win over Lopez and Lee. Prithvi Nagarajan and Qian defeated McKay and Kelly by an 8-0 score as well.
Thomas Jefferson returns to play at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Mount Vernon. Neosho plays host to Carl Junction today at 4 p.m.
