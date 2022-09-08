The Thomas Jefferson volleyball team suffered a 3-1 setback to Northeast Vernon County Thursday night at home.
Individual set scores were 18-25, 25-11, 22-25 and 26-28.
Lannah Grigg compiled eight kills, four digs, three assists, two blocks and two aces to lead the Cavaliers. Nico Carlson had 11 assists, five aces, four digs and four kills.
Alexis Stamps contributed six kills, three digs and two assists as well for Thomas Jefferson. Gabbi Hiebert added six digs, four kills and one block, while Macie Shifferd had six digs, three kills and three aces.
Mary Nguyen amassed seven digs, three aces and three kills.
The Cavaliers (4-5) play at Lockwood on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.