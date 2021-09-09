WALKER, Mo. — The Thomas Jefferson Independent volleyball team suffered a 3-0 road setback to Northeast Vernon County on Thursday night.
NEVC picked up the match sweep with set wins of 25-21, 25-11 and 25-19.
Leading the Cavaliers in kills was Alexis Stamps, who finished with four. Lannah Grigg tallied three kills, while Mayson Solum, Nico Carlson and Mary Nguyen tallied two kills apiece. Griss and Solum both chipped in a pair of service aces.
TJ (3-5-1) plays host to Lockwood on Monday at 6 p.m.
