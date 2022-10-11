BRONAUGH, Mo. — The Thomas Jefferson volleyball team swept Bronaugh 3-0 Tuesday night on the road.
Individual set scores were 25-4, 25-4 and 25-18. The Cavaliers improved to 12-15-1.
Lannah Grigg compiled 11 kills, four assists, two aces, two digs and one block to lead TJ. Mary Nguyen had 15 assists, three kills, three aces and three digs, while Gabbi Hiebert added five kills, five assists and three digs.
Nico Carlson collected five kills with two assists, while Macie Shifferd contributed eight aces, three kills and one assist. Alexis Stamps amassed three aces, two kills and two assists.
The Cavaliers host Golden City next Tuesday in their regular-season finale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.