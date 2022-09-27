The Thomas Jefferson volleyball team picked up a 3-0 victory over Everton (25-11, 25-13 and 25-7) Tuesday night at home.
TJ improved to 8-10 overall.
Nico Carlson led the Cavaliers with 13 kills, three assists, three digs and one ace, while Gabbi Hiebert had nine kills and six assists. Mary Nguyen compiled 14 assists, two aces, two digs and two kills.
Macie Shifferd contributed five kills, four aces and three assists, while Alexis Stamps recorded six aces, two digs and two kills.
TJ hosts College Heights on Thursday.
