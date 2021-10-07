Nico Carlson logged a team-high five aces, seven kills and five blocks to lead Thomas Jefferson to a 3-0 win over Verona in girls volleyball on Thursday night at Thomas Jefferson.
The Cavaliers (11-12-3) picked up set wins of 26-24, 25-14 and 25-18.
Mary Nguyen added three aces, a kill and four assists for TJ, while Mayson Solum had 11 assists. Lannah Grigg recorded six kills and a block.
The Cavaliers play at Liberal on Monday.
