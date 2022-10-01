WASHBURN, Mo. — It was a long day of volleyball for Thomas Jefferson Independent.
And one that culminated into a fifth-place finish for the Cavaliers as they swept host Southwest (25-19, 25-11) in its tournament on Saturday in Washburn.
Thomas Jefferson, improving to 10-13-1, went 2-2-1 overall on the day.
In the win over the Trojans, Nico Carlson compiled five kills, two digs and one assist while Mary Nguyen had five assists, four kills, one dig and one ace.
Lannah Grigg recorded four digs, three aces, three kills, two assists and one block, while Macie Shifferd had seven digs, three kills, two aces and one assist.
Gabbi Hiebert contributed three kills, two assists and one dig, while Maggie Sutton had three aces and two digs. Marley Flanagan had one ace, one dig and one assist.
The Cavaliers started the day with a 2-0 sweep over Purdy (25-11, 25-9) in pool play. Carlson compiled two kills, two digs and two assists while Shifferd had four digs, two kills and two assists.
Flanagan contributed four digs and two kills, while Nguyen had two kills, two assists, one dig and one ace. Grigg added two kills, two assists and one dig.
In its second match in pool play, TJ fell to Spokane (23-25, 22-25). Carlson compiled four digs, three kills, one assist and one block while Hiebert had three kills, two digs, two assists and one block.
Grigg contributed six digs, two kills, two blocks, one ace and one assist. Nguyen had four assists, two aces, one dig and one kill, while Shifferd had five digs, two kills and one assist.
The Cavaliers split with Wheaton (25-16, 24-26) in their third match in pool play. Hiebert amassed six kills, three assists and two digs, while Grigg had nine digs, four kills, four assists, two blocks and one ace.
Nguyen had 13 assists, four digs, four kills and one ace. Shifferd compiled five digs, three kills and one assist, while Carlson had three kills, three digs and one assist.
Sutton recorded six digs and one ace, while Flanagan had three digs and one kill.
Thomas Jefferson fell to Pierce City in straight sets (16-25, 19-25) to close out pool play.
Grigg had three kills, one dig and one assist, while Carlson compiled four digs, two aces and one kill. Nguyen had two assists, two digs and one kill.
Sutton contributed six digs and two aces, while Flanagan had four digs. Hiebert amassed two digs and one kill, while Shifferd recorded three digs and two assists.
Thomas Jefferson hosts Jasper on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.